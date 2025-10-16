How many of these Country anthems do you remember? Let’s take a look back at the Country music chart in 2004

Let’s travel back in time to 2004, a year when the Summer Olympics returned to Athens, Greece, Facebook was launched out of Mark Zuckerberg’s dorm room at Harvard, and some great country songs made the top 40 of the Country airplay chart this week in October 2004.

How many of these songs below do you remember?

#40 - Where I Belong by Rachel Proctor

#39 - The Upside of Being Down - Catherine Britt

#38 - Getaway Car - The Jenkins

#37 - Let Them Be Little - Billy Dean

#36 - Dixie Rose Deluxe’s Honk-Tonk, Feed Store, Gun Shop, Used Car, Beer, Bait, BBQ, Barber Shop, Laundromat by Trent Wilmon

#35 - Nothin’ To Lose by Josh Gracin

#34 - No End In Sight by Katrina Elam

#33 - Holy Water by Big & Rich

#32 - Baby Girl by Sugarland

#31 - Don’t Break My Heart Again by Pat Green

#30 - Mud On The Tires by Brad Paisley

#29 - Feel My Way To You by Restless Heart

#28 - What Say You by Travis Tritt & John Cougar Mellencamp

#27 - The Bride by Trick Pony

#26 - He Gets That From Me by Reba McEntire

#25 - Trip Around The Sun by Jimmy Buffett & Martina McBride

#24 - That’s Cool by Blue County

#23 - Nothin’ ‘Bout Love Makes Sense by LeAnn Rimes

#22 - You Do Your Thing by Montgomery Gentry

#21 - Back When by Tim McGraw

#20 - Awful, Beautiful Life by Darryl Worley

#19 - Come Home Soon by SheDaisy

#18 - Party For Two by Shania Twain ft. Billy Curington

#17 - Some Beach by Blake Shelton

#16 - How Am I Doin’ by Dierks Bentley

#15 - The Woman With You by Kenny Chesney

#14 - Rough & Ready by Trace Adkins

#13 - If Nobody Believed In You by Joe Nichols

#12 - Mr. Mom by Lonestar

#11 - Feels Like Today by Rascal Flatts

#10 - Nothing On But The Radio by Gary Allan

#9 - Live Like You Were Dying by Tim McGraw

#8 - That’s What It’s All About by Brooks & Dunn

#7 - In A Real Love by Phil Vassar

#6 - Stays In Mexico by Toby Keith

#5 - Too Much Of A Good Thing by Alan Jackson

#4 - Here For The Party by Gretchen Wilson

#3 - Days Go By by Keith Urban

#2 - I Hate Everything by George Strait

#1 - Suds In The Bucket by Sara Evans

There you have it—the top 40 country songs this week in 2004.