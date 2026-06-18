'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' sequel in the works with Jim Carrey, Ron Howard

Your heart may grow three sizes, because a sequel to How the Grinch Stole Christmas is in the works.

Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment are developing a live-action sequel to the 2000 holiday blockbuster film, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Jim Carrey is in talks to reprise his role as The Grinch in the new movie. Ron Howard, who directed the original film, is set to return at the helm.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas and this new, currently untitled film are, of course, based on the beloved book by Dr. Seuss. Alec Berg, Jeff Schaffer and David Mandel are writing the new film's screenplay. The trio also wrote the 2003 live-action adaptation of The Cat in the Hat, which starred Mike Myers.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas opened in theaters on Nov. 18, 2000, and earned over $345 million at the worldwide box office. It was the highest-grossing domestic release that year and won the Academy Award for best makeup.

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