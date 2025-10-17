Here’s why Wyclef is one of the collab kings of our generation

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Miguel, Wyclef Jean and Carlos Santana perform onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It’s no secret that Wyclef has had some amazing collab projects. Not only is he originally a member of The Fugees, made up of himself, Pras, and Lauryn Hill, but he’s worked with artists such as Shakira, Carlos Santana, Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, Akon, and Lil Wayne. Wyclef is truly a collab king of his generation.

Wyclef was one of the first to branch out from Hip-Hop to work with artists from other genres, not to mention in other languages. His prowess on the guitar and his migrant multi-cultural background are some of the reasons he’s able to do so.

Wyclef first picked up a guitar as a teenager when his mother observed his musical talents and bought him a guitar. He didn’t look back from that moment.

In the early 90’s, Wyclef, Pras, and Lauryn Hill formed The Fugees. Although they only put out two studio albums, their impact is still being felt today. Their second studio album, “The Score” in 1996 peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 and it was #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Album chart for eight weeks. It was the third best selling album in the US in 1996. It was nominated for Album of the Year at the 39th annual GRAMMYs, becoming only the second Hip-Hop album ever to be nominated in that category. However, they did win Best Rap Album. In 2021 it was certified seven times platinum, and has sold over 22 million copies world wide.

The Fugees would split after that due to a failed romantic relationship between Wyclef and Lauryn Hill. (This is why you don’t date your coworkers, people...) However, to all fans of their music, this quite possibly turned out to be a blessing in disguise as each member went on to find success individually.

The following year, Wyclef put out is first solo album, “Wyclef Jean Presents the Carnival Featuring the Refugee All-Stars”. The album featured collabs with former bandmates Pras and Lauryn Hill, as well as collabs with Celia Cruz, John Forté, and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

He followed that up in 1998 by co-writing Whitney Houston’s My Love is Your Love. He then in 1999 co-wrote Carlos Santana’s “Maria Maria”, which was #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks.

His second solo album, “The Ecleftic: 2 Sides II a Book” included features with Earth, Wind & Fire, Kenny Rogers, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Mary J. Blige. Talk about a diverse set of collabs!

He released his third album, “Masquerade” in 2002, and his fourth album, “The Preacher’s Son” the following year, with features from Missy Elliot, Patti LaBelle, Carlos Santana, Monica, Wayne Wonder, Elephant Man, Scarface, and more.

In 2006, Wyclef collaborated with Shakira in “Hips Don’t Lie”. The song reached #1 in over 55 countries. It’s safe to say that Wyclef was “Mr. Worldwide” before Pitbull earned the moniker.

The following year he would collab with T.I., Lil Wayne, Akon, Will.I.Am, and even Serj Tankian from the rock band “System of a Down”.

In 2009, he was featured in “Spanish Fly” alongside Ludacris and bachata group, Aventura.

Following in the footsteps of collaborator, Shakira, Wyclef’s song, “Dar um Jeito (We Will Find a Way)” in collaboration with Brazilian, Alexandre Pires, Avicii and once again with Carlos Santana, was chosen as the official anthem of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Wyclef Jean has contributed to instant classics all over the world, collaborating with artists from a multitude of genre’s, in different languages, and representing different generations of music. This is why Wyclef is one of the collab kings of our generation. Happy Birthday, Wyclef.