Here’s where you can watch your favorite HBCU marching bands this weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: The Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats band performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Tomorrow is National Tailgating Day (first Saturday in September) in honor of the beginning of Football season. However, if you went to an HBCU (Historically Black College and/or University) you already know that the real show begins at halftime with the marching band.

Big sound, blazing visuals, plenty of soul, and the swagger to match. These bands high-step into our hearts through our eyes and ears. You absolutely cannot describe the HBCU experience without mentioning an HBCU band’s halftime shows.

Here’s where you can catch your favorite HBCU band this weekend:

The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands will be at home in Nashville, TN, hosting the North Dakota State University Bison at 2:30pm.

The Grambling State University World Famed Tiger Marching Band will be in Columbus, OH facing the Ohio State University Buckeyes at 3:30pm

The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South will be in Hattiesburg, MS as they face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 5pm.

The FAMU Marching 100 will be in Boca Raton, FL as they face the FAU Owls Saturday, Sep. 6th at 6pm.

The Bethune Cookman University Marching Wildcats will be in Miami, FL as they face the Miami Hurricanes at 7pm.

The North Carolina A&T Blue & Gold Marching Machine will be in Orlando, FL as they face the UCF Knights at 7pm.

The Human Jukebox of Southern University will be at home in Baton Rouge, LA, hosting the Alabama State University Mighty Marching Horn at 7pm.

Click here for a complete list of HBCU matchups this weekend. Enjoy!