Here's how you could win free tickets to Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day'

Fans will get their chance to claim free tickets to Steven Spielberg's latest film, Disclosure Day.

Universal Pictures has announced a chance for moviegoers to find free tickets to the upcoming movie in celebration of tickets going on sale. This Wednesday, 1,000 vibrant origami cardinals are set to appear in key locations across major cities in the U.S.

At each of the locations, 100 of the origami birds will contain unique Fandango codes for two free tickets to see Disclosure Day in theaters.

The cities participating are New York, Los Angeles and Kansas City, Missouri. New York City participants can go to Brookfield Place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET; Kansas City participants should head to City Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT; and Los Angeles participants can go to Lake Hollywood Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT.

Disclosure Day is a new, original event film from Spielberg that returns him to his extraterrestrial roots.

Josh O'Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

Disclosure Day arrives in theaters on June 12.

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