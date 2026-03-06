'Heated Rivalry,' 'Stranger Things' among 2026 GLAAD Media Awards winners

Heated Rivalry and Stranger Things won big at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night.

The popular Crave and HBO Max show Heated Rivalry won outstanding new TV series, while Netflix's Stranger Things won outstanding drama series for its fifth and final season.

While Hudson Williams couldn't make it to the awards ceremony, Heated Rivalry's other stars Connor Storrie, François Arnaud and Robbie Graham-Kuntz took to the stage to accept one of the evening's top awards.

Other TV winners include The Traitors for outstanding reality competition program and Southern Hospitality for outstanding reality program.

On the film side of things, it was Kiss of the Spider Woman that took home the prize for outstanding wide theatrical release, while outstanding limited theatrical release was a tie between Nice Indian Boy and Plainclothes.

Additionally, Liza Minnelli made a surprise appearance at the end of the ceremony to accept the inaugural Liza Minnelli Storyteller Award. The crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to her ahead of her 80th birthday, which is on March 12.

"I’m so glad to be here with you, all of you. You make me so proud, ‘cause you’re strong, and you stand up for what you believe in,” Minnelli said.

