The great James Earl Jones passes away at 93

BREAKING: Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony award-winning actor James Earl Jones has passed away at the age of 93.

Not only was he a star on the screen and stage, but he was also well-known as the voice of Darth Vader” in Star Wars, as well as the voice of Mufasa in “Lion King.”

James Earl Jones, the prolific film, TV and theater actor whose resonant, unmistakable baritone was most widely known as the voice of “Star Wars” villain Darth Vader, died Monday. He was 93.https://t.co/k2OTXabcSa pic.twitter.com/a7Bqp914mW — Variety (@Variety) September 9, 2024

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Opening Night Of "On Golden Pond" NEW YORK - APRIL 7: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actor James Earl Jones attends the opening night of "On Golden Pond" after party at Blue Fin April 7, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) (Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)



