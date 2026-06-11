Ginger Minj, Jujubee say 'Stop! That! Train!' is a queer comedy for everybody

Ginger Minj and Jujubee star as Tess and DeeDee in 'Stop! That! Train!' (World of Wonder/Bleeker Street)

All aboard the Glamazonian Express.

Drag queens Ginger Minj and Jujubee star in the new comedy Stop! That! Train! The film, which arrives in theaters Friday, follows two train stewardesses who begin working for a glamorous high-speed train right as a catastrophic storm threatens to derail it.

Jujubee told ABC Audio it was always a dream of hers to be in a movie.

"I'm so grateful that our fabulous, talented, handsome director Adam Shankman chose me to play Deedee. I think it was my adult teeth that I was born with. Is that the reason?" Jujubee said. "We showed up and we worked our butt pads off. Everybody that was on that set was so happy to work ... we wanted to create art for queer people, but everybody else as well."

As for what it's like to be atop the call sheet, Jujubee said, "It feels right."

Ginger Minj, who stars as Tess, said that while films like To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert feature drag queens as characters, this movie takes it a step further.

"I love those movies. They did a lot for queer culture and for drag acceptance. But this is like, for drag by drag," Ginger Minj said. "We're actual drag queens who live in these heels every single day. So I think that informs the performance a little bit differently."

The film is a comedy, but Shankman told Ginger Minj and Jujubee on their first day on set to play it as if it were a drama.

"I think that that grounds the entire film. All of the outrageousness that happens, it hits a lot harder because we do approach it from such a real place," Ginger Minj says.

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