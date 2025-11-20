First teaser released for 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

We have our first look at The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate has released a teaser for the prequel film, which shows a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, being chosen as a tribute for the 50th Hunger Games.

The teaser shows glimpses of the arena and counts down from 10 as we see the tributes – 48 instead of the usual 24 – prepare to fight to the death.

There are also shots of Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee and Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket.

At the end of the teaser we hear the voice of Woody Harrelson -- who played Haymitch in the original films -- say, "I think these games are gonna be different."

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence, who was behind the camera for four out of the five previous movies in the franchise, is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The character of Haymitch eventually becomes the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson in the original films.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

