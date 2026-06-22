Ella Langley announces more dates on her Dandelion Tour The second leg of the tour starts August 20th and runs through October 31st.

Ella Langley just announced the second leg of her Dandelion Tour. This leg of the tour begins on August 20th in Green Bay, WI, and includes stops in Athens, GA, Columbus, OH, and Jacksonville, FL, before concluding in Saint Paul, MN, on October 31st.

Joining Ella at various stops on this tour are Ernest, Kameron Marlowe, Laci Kaye Booth, and Gabriella Rose.

So excited to announce the second leg of The Dandelion Tour… 🌼♥️



Sign up now at https://t.co/Mz4dVUn3uG for early access to tickets. Presale begins Thursday, June 25.

General on sale Friday, June 26 at 10AM local. pic.twitter.com/RPDFkGwKbJ — Ella Langley (@ellalangleymsic) June 22, 2026

Get all the details and how to buy tickets at EllaLangley.com