Diamond Dave just got a whole lot sparklier

You know we love Diamond Dave around here - whether he’s doing martial arts with a sword or just being the ultimate front-man, the guy is a legend. But he just pulled a move that has him feeling, in his own words, “rich”

David Lee Roth says he sold his massive publishing catalog for a substantial sum. Asked how he feels about the deal, he replied, “Rich! For the first time in my life, I can rub two coins together and create a little interest.”https://t.co/VwZXkfUIwi — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 23, 2026

Dave caught up with some folks backstage at Coachella recently (where he made a surprise appearance with Teddy Swims, of all people) and spilled the beans that he actually sold his entire publishing catalog about eight months ago. When asked how it feels to have that kind of money in his pocket, he joked that for the first time in his life, he can actually rub two coins together and see some interest.

Van Halen’s David Lee Roth made a surprise appearance at Coachella 2026. Teddy Swims invited him! pic.twitter.com/Ql1oBoudvc — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) April 11, 2026

Now, he didn’t give us the exact number, but look at the market. When guys like Bruce Springsteen and Sting sell their life’s work, we’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars. Dave was quick to remind everyone that he and Eddie Van Halen wrote every single one of those hits. He brought the words, the melodies, and those iconic harmonies.

It’s a bittersweet thing for us fans sometimes, seeing these legends hand over the keys to their songs, but honestly? If anyone deserves to kick back in a high-rise with a drink and a view after decades of giving us the best party music on the planet, it’s David Lee Roth. Cheers to DLR and his newly minted millions!