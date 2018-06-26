Sign in with your existing account
Details Here...
By
Jennifer Schultz
Meet Derek at these Hazel Sky Vape and Smoke Shop locations from 6-7 PM to register to win a tubing trip with Derek for you and 3 friends, courtesy of Whitewater Sports!
- 6/28 at 7071 San Pedro
- 7/5 at 8827 State Highway 151, suite # 105 (at Potranco & 151)
- 7/12 at 7915 W Loop 1604 N #106 (at 1604 & Shaenfield)
Drive slowly and pay attention in CPS Energy work zones. Safety matters.
