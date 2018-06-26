Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority

Posted: June 26, 2018

Details Here...

Comments

By Jennifer Schultz

Meet Derek at these Hazel Sky Vape and Smoke Shop locations from 6-7 PM to register to win a tubing trip with Derek for you and 3 friends, courtesy of Whitewater Sports!

  1. 6/28  at 7071 San Pedro 
  2. 7/5 at 8827 State Highway 151, suite # 105 (at Potranco & 151)
  3. 7/12 at 7915 W Loop 1604 N #106 (at 1604 & Shaenfield)

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

995KissRocks Instagram


CPS Work Zone Safety

CPS Work Zone Safety

Drive slowly and pay attention in CPS Energy work zones. Safety matters.

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation