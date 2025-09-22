'Demon Slayer' ﻿slays box office for second week at #1

Poster for 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle' (Courtesy of Sony Pictures)
By Josh Johnson

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is still slaying it at the box office.

The anime film fended off competitors to remain at #1 in its second week, adding an additional $17.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It previously debuted in the top spot with $70 million.

The football-themed horror movie Him, produced by Jordan Peele, was the weekend's highest-grossing new release, coming it at #2 with $13.5 million.

Another horror film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, took #3 with $12.95 million. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and The Long Walk rounded out the top five, each with $6.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - $17.3 million
2. Him - $13.5 million
3. The Conjuring: Last Rites - $12.95 million 
4. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - $6.3 million
5. The Long Walk - $6.3 million
6. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey - $3.5 million
7. The Senior - $2.773 million
8. Toy Story - $1.4 million
9. Sight & Sound Presents: NOAH Live - $1.386 million
10. Weapons - $1.26 million

