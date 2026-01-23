DC Studios shares first look at Jason Momoa as Lobo in 'Supergirl'

Our first look at Jason Momoa in character as the antihero Lobo has arrived.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn posted a new video teaser showing off Momoa's take on Lobo, whom he portrays in the upcoming film Supergirl, to Instagram on Friday.

The video finds Momoa on set of the new movie, which stars Milly Alcock as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Momoa exits his trailer with a cigar in his mouth, where he is then asked if he has any comments about playing Lobo.

"Finally," Momoa says.

The video then shows off several scenes of Momoa as Lobo in the film to the tune of Blondie's "Call Me," which also played in the film's official teaser trailer.

Craig Gillespie directs the superhero movie about Clark Kent's cousin from a script written by Ana Nogueira.

The movie follows what happens "when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home," according to its official synopsis. "Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice."

In addition to Momoa and Alcock, the film stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.