'Dawson's Creek' cast reuniting to support cancer charity and James Van Der Beek

The cast of Dawson's Creek is reuniting for a good cause.
For the first time since the series wrapped in 2003, the cast is coming together in New York City for a live reading of the teen drama's pilot episode in support of F Cancer and James Van Der Beek, who is currently battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.
The reading will take place one night only on Sept. 22 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT on Broadway Direct.
Van Deer Beek, who played Dawson Leery in the series, revealed his cancer diagnosis in November.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.