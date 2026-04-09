From the crib to the stage: the KISS heirs are finally touring!

Stanley Simmons - Body Down (Official Lyric Video) (Stanley Simmons Official YouTube/Stanley Simmons Official YouTube)
By Aaron

KISS spent decades shouting it out loud from the stage, but now the next generation’s stepping up...just without the face paint!

@stanleysimmonsmusic

Nick and I have wanted get in front of you in real life since we started this thing and it’s finally time! Hit the link in our bio to find out where the first shows are #fyp #foryoupage #music #livemusic #tour

♬ Dancing While The World Is Ending - Stanley Simmons

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, sons of Paul and Gene, are officially launching their project “Stanley Simmons” and playing their first live shows.

I’ll be honest, I expected something louder and more theatrical. Instead, their songs like “Body Down” and “Dancing While the World is Ending” lean into a softer, more melodic vibe—kind of hazy, acoustic, and way more low-key than classic KISS. Not what I pictured, but it actually works.

They kick things off in California this May, and yeah, people are already tossing around the nepo-label. But as Paul Stanley has said, if it’s not good, it won’t last. From what I’ve heard, they’re off to a solid start—and doing it their own way.

Aaron Schachter

Aaron

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

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