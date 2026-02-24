Come to the cottage: The 'Heated Rivalry' getaway can now be yours

Heated Rivalry fans, your invitation to come to the cottage has officially been extended.

Unfortunately, it's not coming from Shane Hollander or Ilya Rozanov, but from Airbnb.

Still, Barlochan Cottage is yours for the taking, with weekend stays available starting in May.

Located on the shores of Ontario's Lake Muskoka, the lusty getaway comes complete with loons, a private dock, your own gym and a state-of-the-art kitchen perfect for making tuna melts and smoothies, and perfectly chilling ginger ale.

It's also just a short drive from the quaint town of Gravenhurst, Ontario — but why would you ever want to leave?

The first-time rental will open up for booking March 3, and at less than $200 a night, it's likely to fill up fast. That's $248.10 in Canadian dollars, a nod to the lovers' jersey numbers, 24 and 81.

Consider it timely consolation for fans of the books following the news that the seventh book in the series, Unrivaled, won't be coming on Sept. 29 as planned, as author Rachel Reid revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

