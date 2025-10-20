Colman Domingo to voice the Cowardly Lion in 'Wicked: For Good'

Colman Domingo attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

Colman Domingo will voice the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good.

The actor announced he would provide the voice of the iconic character through an Instagram video shared on Monday.

In the video, Domingo hides behind a lion stuffed animal before he reveals himself.

"See you in Oz," Domingo says with a wink while surrounded by even more lion stuffed animals.

The film's director, Jon M. Chu, recently revealed how he selected Domingo for the role in an interview with Deadline. At the time, Chu was keeping Domingo's identity a secret. He told the outlet he sent Domingo a direct message on Instagram asking him to be part of the Wicked sequel.

“I was like, ‘It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy. I’ll come to you.’ He was like, ‘Why the f*** not, let’s go!’ And then we went ahead and recorded the lines.”

Chu previously said the identity of the Cowardly Lion's voice actor would be kept a secret until the film's premiere. He voiced excitement about fans finally learning the actor's identity.

“Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild,” Chu said.

The Cowardly Lion was a main character in the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. He was portrayed by Bert Lahr. The character was teased in the most recent trailer for Wicked: For Good, which was released on Sept. 24.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

