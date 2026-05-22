Charlie Heaton to play Charles Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' sequel series

We now know who Charlie Heaton will play in the Peaky Blinders universe.

Netflix and the BBC have revealed that Heaton is set to play Tommy Shelby's eldest son in the upcoming Peaky Blinders sequel series. A photo of Heaton on set in costume as Charles Shelby has been released along with the announcement.

Heaton's character had been a mystery since his casting was announced in April. Jamie Bell also joins the sequel series, taking over the role of Charles' half brother, Duke, who was originally portrayed by Barry Keoghan.

The upcoming Peaky Blinders sequel series is written and created by Steven Knight. It is currently being filmed in and around Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham, England.

This new Peaky Blinders era is set a decade after World War II. It follows the race to rebuild Birmingham as it becomes "a brutal contest of mythical dimensions," according to a description from Netflix.

"Having fought a violent war, much of it behind enemy lines, Charles Shelby is now embracing normality. He hasn’t seen his half-brother Duke ... in years. Charles severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang, and the hedonistic Shelby lifestyle. But can you ever escape your own blood?" the show's logline reads.

Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch and Lucy Karczewski are also set to star in the series, in roles that Netflix says will be revealed at a later date.

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