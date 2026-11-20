Bruno Mars and his father Peter Hernandez attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center, Aug. 25, 2013, in Brooklyn. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images)

Bruno Mars has said goodbye to his father, Peter Hernandez.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a black-and-white photo of him hugging his dad, writing, "Last week I got to hug my father one last time."

He continued, "If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music."

"He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me," Mars added. "In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again. I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me."

The singer also included photos of his dad over the years, including a photograph of him with his dad onstage.

Like Mars, Hernandez was a musician. In 2025, Mars talked about his dad in an interview with Remezcla and said, "He’s an old-school working musician, so that’s where the pinky rings come from, the patent-leather shoes, the suits, and the pompadour. It all stems from watching my father."

In October, Mars' dad attended his Romantic Tour in Los Angeles. Mars addressed his dad in the audience and said, "Since a young man, that's the man that showed me music and made my life so rich, full of music."

"He's the guy that showed me doo-wop, rock 'n' roll, R&B, Motown, Latin music," he continued.

Mars also shared a story about his dad that he remembered as a child growing up in Hawaii. He recalled that his dad would try to sell his things at a swap meet to pay some bills. During one particular moment at the swap meet, his dad bought him a guitar with the money he had made that day.

"I wouldn't be here without him, that is the man that taught me everything I know," he continued. "So it's a very special moment for me to have him in the audience."

"To see my dreams come true is all because of that man in the audience," he added.

Earlier this week, Mars was nominated for six Grammys for the 69th Grammy Awards: album of the year and best pop vocal album for The Romantic, record of the year for "I Just Might," song of the year and best pop solo performance for "Risk It All" and best song written for visual media for "RUNWAY" from The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Mars is currently performing on his Romantic Tour, which is slated to end on May 30, 2027, in Goyang, South Korea.

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