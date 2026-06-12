In brief: 'Widow's Bay' renewed, 'Lioness' season 3 teaser, and more

Widow's Bay has been renewed for season 2. Apple TV announced the news ahead of the horror comedy series' first season finale, which airs June 17. The show stars Matthew Rhys as the mayor of a New England town that may or may not be cursed ...

Lucy Score's bestselling book Things We Never Got Over is becoming a TV series. Prime Video has given a series order to the project from showrunners Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, who also penned the first episode. The premise follows a runaway bride who ends up in a small Virginia town where she meets a sexy but grumpy local …

The official teaser for season 3 of Lioness has been released. The spy thriller from Yellowstone hitmaker Taylor Sheridan stars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña as two CIA operatives running a program where female undercover agents help bring down terrorist organizations. Season 3 premieres Aug. 2 on Paramount+ …

We have our first teaser trailer for Disney and Pixar's Gatto. The new animated film follows the adventures of a Venetian cat named Nero. Mark Ruffalo and Laurence Fishburne lead the voice cast. Gatto lands in theaters on March 5, 2027. Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News …

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