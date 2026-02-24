In brief: Tom Hanks to play Abraham Lincoln and more

America's dad is going to play one of America's presidents. Deadline reports Tom Hanks is set to portray Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States. Hanks will play Lincoln in a live-action/stop-motion animation hybrid film adaptation of George Saunders' bestselling book Lincoln in the Bardo. Hanks will also produce the movie, which will focus on Lincoln's relationship with his 11-year-old deceased son ...

HBO Documentary Films has acquired the documentary The Slightest Touch, which features Colin Farrell. Rachel Fleit directed the documentary, which will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. The film follows Emma Fogarty, a woman who lives with epidermolysis bullosa – "a rare and extremely painful genetic condition that leaves her skin so fragile it blisters and tears at the slightest touch," according to its official synopsis. As Fogarty turns 40, an age doctors told her she wouldn't reach, she takes up an offer from friend Farrell to complete the Dublin Marathon together ...

The truth is out there. Again. Hulu has greenlit a pilot for a reboot of The X-Files to be written and directed by Sinners helmer Ryan Coogler. Danielle Deadwyler will star in the project. This new series comes from Onyx Collective, 20th Television and Proximity Media ...

