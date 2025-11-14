In brief: 'The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants' trailer and more

The trailer for season 2 of Fallout has arrived. Prime Video shared the official trailer for the upcoming sophomore season of the series baed on one of the most popular video games of all time. Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins star in the upcoming season, which premieres on Dec. 17 ...

He's a goofy goober. Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. The upcoming animated film finds the titular sea sponge setting sail on an all-new, cinematic journey. SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery by following the ghost pirate, The Flying Dutchman, on a journey to the deepest part of the ocean. The film arrives in theaters on Dec. 19 ...

We now know when season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will arrive. Apple TV will debut the premiere episode of the second season of its Monsterverse series on Feb. 27, 2026. New episodes will arrive weekly each Friday through May 1 ...

