In brief: 'The Nanny Diaries' TV series headed to Netflix and more

Scarlett Johansson is set to executive produce a TV adaptation of her film The Nanny Diaries. Deadline reports that Netflix is developing a series based on the film adaptation of Emma McLaughlin and Nicola Kraus' book of the same name. Johansson starred as the titular nanny Annie alongside Laura Dern, Paul Giamatti, Alicia Keys and Chris Evans in the 2007 film ...

Don't miss the moment that The Moment makes its streaming debut. The A24 film will arrive to HBO Max on May 29. It will make its HBO linear debut on May 30. Charli XCX stars in the movie that is also based on her original idea. Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Hailey Benton Gates, Isaac Powell, Rish Shah and Alexander Skarsgård also star ...

It seems many people have been watching Euphoria season 3. Variety reports that the second episode of the third season of HBO's drama series hit 8.5 million viewers across both HBO and HBO Max in its first three days, according to numbers measured by Warner Bros. Discovery. This matches the viewership of the season 3 premiere ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.