In brief: 'Survivor' animated movie, and more

Outwit, outlast, outplay ... outperform at the box office? That's surely what Survivor host Jeff Probst hopes will happen with the upcoming animated movie based on the reality competition series. The film, which is in the works at Paramount Animation, will be set in the animal kingdom and feature animals competing for the chance to be crowned the sole survivor. Probst announced the upcoming comedy in a video shared to Instagram, where he said the movie will have "everything we love about Survivor: big personalities, funny characters, surprising alliances, competition, chaos, and of course, a lot of heart. But this time, the players aren't humans." ...

We now know when Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's upcoming comedy series Brothers will premiere. The show will debut to Apple TV on Sept. 23. Its first two episodes will be available at that time, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through Nov. 4. McConaughey and Harrelson play fictionalized versions of themselves in the show, which follows what happens when they find out they may actually be brothers instead of simply just friends ...

Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller are set to announce the nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards. The Emmy winners will present this year's nominations during a ceremony on July 8 at 11:30 am ET ...

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