In brief: 'Shrinking' renewed for season 4 and more

Apple TV is sticking with Shrinking. The comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford has scored an early season 4 renewal ahead of its season 3 debut on Wednesday. New episodes of Shrinking season 3 drop weekly through April 8 ...

We now know when the new limited series Vladimir will debut on Netflix. The show, which stars Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall, debuts to the streaming service on March 5. The show is based on the novel by Julia May Jones, and follows a professor whose world unravels as she finds herself enamored with her new colleague ...

Regina Hall is teaming up with Adam Driver. The actress will star alongside the Oscar-nominated actor in the new limited series Rabbit, Rabbit. The show follows an escaped convict who takes hostages to bargain for freedom, before the standoff becomes "an emotional poker match with a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator," according to a description from Netflix ...

