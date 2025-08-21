In brief: 'Mayor of Kingstown' season 4 teaser trailer and more

Dominic West and Sienna Miller are set to star in a legal thriller for HBO. The pair will lead the cast of War, which has already received a two-season commitment. The show, which is set in the elite world of London law, will take on a scandalous divorce case in its first season. Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Nina Sosanya, Pip Torrens and Archie Renaux also star in the series, which comes from both HBO and Sky ...

We have our first look at Richard Gadd's next project after Baby Reindeer. HBO and the BBC released the first photos from Half Man, the drama series created, executive produced and starring Gadd. The show follows two estranged brothers who reunite when one shows up at the other's wedding. Half Man arrives on HBO Max in 2026 ...

Jeremy Renner stars in the official season 4 teaser trailer for Mayor of Kingstown. The new season of the Paramount+ series will be available to stream on Oct. 26. The Taylor Sheridan co-created series also stars Edie Falco, Lennie James, Laura Benanti and Hugh Dillon ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.