In brief: 'Hexed' release date, Warwick Davis rejoins 'Harry Potter' and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Disney revealed some new information about its upcoming movie slate at the "Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney" event, held from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31 in Orlando, Florida. Its latest original animated movie, Hexed, is slated for a November 2026 release, while Ice Age: Boiling Point is scheduled for release in February 2027. Disney also shared that Toy Story is returning to theaters for its 30th anniversary on Sept. 12 and revealed a sneak peek at Toy Story 5, set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

Warwick Davis is heading back to Hogwarts. HBO announced the actor will be reprising his role as Professor Filius Flitwick in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. He previously played the character in the original films. The TV series is set to debut in 2027 ...

Prime Video has canceled the YA drama Motorheads after one season, Deadline reports. But there's still hope for fans out there – the producers say they are looking for a new home for the show. Motorheads stars Michael Cimino, Melissa Collazo, Ryan Phillippe and Nathalie Kelley ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!