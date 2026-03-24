In brief: 'Hacks' season 5 gets official trailer and more

The official trailer for the fifth and final season of Hacks has arrived. The Emmy-winning comedy series premieres its final season beginning April 9 on HBO Max. It will consist of 10 episodes and debut a new one each week, with two new episodes on April 30 and May 7, leading up to the series finale on May 28. According to the season's logline, it follows what happens "in the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports" that Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) has passed away. She and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) then "return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah's legacy as a comedian." Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter and Carl Clemons-Hopkins also star ...

Richard Gadd's follow-up to Baby Reindeer now has a premiere date. His new show Half Man will premiere to HBO on April 23. Gadd stars alongside Jamie Bell in the upcoming limited series ...

HBO has announced that Mahershala Ali has joined season 2 of its series Task. "Welcome to Delco," the network captioned a photo of Ali to announce his joining the show. The first season of Task starred Mark Ruffalo as Agent Tom Brandis, and season 2 will now find Ali stepping into the role of his counterpart ...

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