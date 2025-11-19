In brief: Emmys air date, 'Twisted Metal' renewed and more

We now know when the The 2026 Emmy Awards ceremony will take place. The 78th annual Emmys will air live Sept. 14 on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock. The Television Academy will announce the date that the Emmy Award nominations will be released in the coming months. As for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, those ceremonies will take place on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 ...

The trailer for Kristen Stewart's directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, has arrived. Based on Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, the film tells the story of a competitive swimmer who wrestles with childhood trauma and addition and eventually overcomes it all through writing. Imogen Poots stars in the film, which will come to limited theaters in December before a wider release in January ...

Twisted Metal has been renewed for season 3 at Peacock. Deadline reports that the renewal comes with a brand new showrunner. David Reed will serve as the new showrunner and executive producer as Michael Jonathan Smith exits the show. Twisted Metal is based on the PlayStation video game and stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett ...

