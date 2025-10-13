In brief: 'All Her Fault' trailer and more

The official trailer for All Her Fault has arrived. The upcoming series stars Sarah Snook as a mother who arrives to pick up her young child from a play date only to find her son nowhere to be seen, and a mother she doesn't recognize at the door. Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning and Michael Peña also star in the new series, which premieres Nov. 6 on Peacock ...

The shows Countdown and Butterfly have been canceled at Prime Video. Deadline reports that the streaming service has made the decision not to renew either Countdown or Butterfly for sophomore seasons. Countdown starred Jensen Ackles while Butterfly was led by Daniel Dae Kim ...

Anna Kendrick and JK Simmons are teaming up for a new geo-political thriller series. Variety reports the actors will co-star in the show Embassy. The plot follows an American diplomat who faces an impossible challenge: protect the U.S. ambassador, or follow his orders to exfiltrate an asset at the embassy ...

