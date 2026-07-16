Brandy, Rita Ora reunite for new 'Descendants' movie, tease duet

Brandy Norwood and Rita Ora attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie 'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland' on July 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Brandy and Rita Ora are returning to the world of Descendants.

The actresses reprise their roles as Cinderella and the Queen of Hearts in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the next chapter following the success of Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Speaking with ABC News entertainment contributor Kelley Carter in an interview aired on Good Morning America Thursday, the stars shared how the new film reimagines familiar Disney characters while bringing their own friendship to the screen.

Ora said she was drawn to the complexity of playing her role.

"I did love the idea of the Queen of Hearts, you never really know if she's pretending or if it's real," Ora said. "You've got obviously Cinderella, who is always that anchor within the movies."

Meanwhile, Brandy added, "I did have my villain pants on ... that's new for Cinderella."

The pair also teased a new duet, which they said is one of the moments they're most excited for fans to see.

"It was magical. The song is called 'The Girl I Used to Be.' I think people are gonna love it," Brandy said.

Ora agreed, saying, "It was my dream to be not only on a song with her, but also just in anything with her because I've been looking up to her since I can remember."

Their collaboration was years in the making.

"What people don't really know is that I met Rita when she got her start," Brandy said. "I saw this beautiful light in her then and I see it now. And when we got a chance to do this movie together, I mean, our chemistry was just unmatched."

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premieres Wednesday on Disney Channel and begins streaming Friday on Disney+.

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