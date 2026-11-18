Brad Pitt attends the world premiere of 'The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth' at TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 16, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt is down to star opposite Robert Pattinson's James Bond.

The actor learned Pattinson scored the role as this generation's 007 while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on Monday.

Extra told Pitt the casting news. He told the outlet he had been working earlier, so he hadn't heard about Pattinson landing the role until that exact moment.

"I was working today, but you know what? I love this idea," Pitt said. "I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices. I think he’s the real deal."

Pitt continued taking in the news, adding, "That’s great. Good call, I like it."

Later, the outlet asked Pitt if fans could ever expect to see him in a future Bond movie, perhaps playing a villain.

"You know what, I’d like to do that. I’d be up for that," Pitt said. "I mean, my man Javier [Bardem] did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on, yeah."

Bardem played the villain Raoul Silva in 2012's Skyfall. Daniel Craig starred as the world's most famous spy in that film. Craig's tenure as 007 ended with the 2021 film No Time to Die.

In other James Bond news, it seems Cynthia Erivo has thrown her hat in the ring to be part of Denis Villeneuve's upcoming film.

While performing at Lincoln Center for its annual benefit concert on Monday, Billboard reports Erivo told the audience she would love to perform a James Bond theme song.

"I really want to do a James Bond theme song. It’s my dream," the outlet reports Erivo said, before she sang a cover of Gladys Knight's song "License to Kill." That ballad was the theme song for the 1989 James Bond film of the same name.

Villeneuve will helm the upcoming James Bond movie from a script by Steven Knight.

In a press release announcing the choice of Pattinson as the new Bond, Villeneuve made sure to express "deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey" noting the casting process found him "surrounded by extraordinary talent."

"But there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin," Villeneuve said.

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