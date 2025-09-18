Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain to star in limited series 'The Off Weeks' at Apple TV+

Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain attend the 'Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted' premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2012, in Cannes, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Paramount)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Ben Stiller is teaming up with Jessica Chastain.

The actors will costar in and executive produce The Off Weeks, an upcoming limited series at Apple TV+.

Described as a thrilling drama series, this new show will follow a writing professor named Gus Adler, a divorcee who struggles to hold things together during the weeks when he has custody of his kids. In his "off weeks," Gus is falling in love with a mysterious woman named Stella West.

The eight-episode limited series will be directed by The Dropout's Michael Showalter and showrun by Alissa Nutting.

This marks Stiller's third collaboration with Apple TV+, after executive producing the drama series Severance for the platform, as well as directing the upcoming documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost. Chastain stars in the upcoming Apple thriller The Savant, which she also executive produced.

Stiller and Chastain's only previous collaboration is the animated film Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, where they lended their voices to Alex the lion and Gia the jaguar.

