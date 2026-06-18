Ben Stiller confirms upcoming Knicks documentary with A24

Ben Stiller records a video during the third quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center, on June 13, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ben Stiller is working on a documentary about the New York Knicks.

The actor opened up about what he called a "dream project" in a new interview.

"Couldn't be more excited to make this doc with @A24 and @HBO about the NY KNICKS!!!!!! #LETSGOKNICKS," the actor and director wrote in an X post Wednesday.

The Knicks' hometown held a ticker-tape parade on Thursday to celebrate their first NBA championship since 1973 last weekend.

Stiller, a Knicks fan, has been seen recording video footage with an iPhone courtside at recent games and throughout the last season.

He discussed the project with Knicks captain and MVP Jalen Brunson, Knicks guard Josh Hart and their co-host Matt Hillman on the latest Roommates Show podcast.

"We are officially making a documentary about the New York Knicks for HBO, and doing it with A24, and full cooperation of [Madison Square Garden] and NBA," Stiller said.

"Obviously, I've been shooting some stuff on my phone but it's kind of gonna be about all eras of the Knicks and this team, obviously, you know, there's a culmination here of something that has been going on for a long time," Stiller continued. "It's super exciting."

Stiller said he plans on filming more footage, including interviews with Knicks players, in the next Knicks season as well.

"There's so many great eras. And this team, I think, you know, when you look at the '70s championships, the '90s runs and then this team doing it again, I think there's just so much within that," said Stiller, adding that he wants to make a doc "for the fans."

A24 also confirmed to ABC News Wednesday that a "landmark" documentary about the Knicks and their legacy is in progress and the "multi-part series" will cover the NBA team's culture and history.

"The series will trace the full arc of the franchise from the 90s to the improbable, record-breaking run that finally returned a championship to New York. The series is expected to offer unprecedented NBA access, never-before-seen footage, and a definitive look at one of basketball's most iconic stories," said the production company.

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