Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth as Thor in 'Avengers: Doomsday.' (Disney/Marvel)

The Avengers assemble in the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel and Disney have released the last brand-new trailer for the upcoming superhero film.

The film follows "beloved heroes from three distinct universes" who are "set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered," according to its official description. It's directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

Running over three minutes, the trailer starts with Chris Evans' Steve Rogers having a conversation with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter. Steve expresses regret over not having told his and Peggy's child about his past as a superhero.

"Steven Grant Rogers. Do you think that boy doesn't know who you are? Every time you walk him to school or kiss him goodnight. You think for an instant he doesn't know you?" Peggy asks him.

Their conversation is interrupted by the arrival of the Fantastic Four. Steve and Peggy's son witnesses the X-Men in their home and asks his father, "Dad, were you a superhero?"

"There were six of us. We were called the Avengers," Steve confirms.

We then hear the voice of the villain Doctor Doom, as played by Robert Downey Jr., layered over footage of the many superheroes who appear in the film's cast.

"All of you have lived stolen lives. But now you must give them back," Doom says.

Along with Evans, Atwell and Downey Jr., the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Wesley Holloway, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on Dec. 18.

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