'Avatar: The Last Airbender' season 2 gets Netflix premiere date

Gordon Cormier as Aang in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' season 2. (Netflix)

The release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 has arrived.

Netflix has announced that season 2 of the live-action reimagining of the popular Nickelodeon animated series will release on June 25. The streaming service also released a behind-the-scenes video showing off the cast on the set of season 2.

Stars Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Elizabeth Yu (Azula) and Miyako (Toph) talk about how excited they are for fans to see the new season of the show.

Season 2 follows the young Avatar Aang as he learns to master the four elements and restore balance to a world that's threatened by the Fire Nation.

"After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai," according to the new season's official logline.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Maria Zhang and Daniel Dae Kim also star in the upcoming season.

After the success of season 1, Avatar: The Last Airbender was renewed for two seasons, which were filmed back to back.

Netflix revealed that season 3 finished production on Nov. 10.

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