Ashley Tisdale to produce, star in 'Toxic Moms' series

Ashley Tisdale attends the world premiere of the new season of Disney's 'Phineas And Ferb' at Nya Studios on May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Ashley Tisdale is turning her toxic mom drama into a toxic mom comedy.

The actress is producing and starring in Toxic Moms, a new half-hour comedy expected to air on Netflix. Deadline first reported the news, which Tisdale confirmed by sharing it to her Instagram.

"I guess we all can be a little toxic," Tisdale captioned her post.

Ali Wong and Sabrina Jalees are also producing the project, with Jalees writing and Wong potentially directing.

The series follows a new mom desperate to fit in with “a clique of cool, wealthy mothers,” according to Deadline.

Earlier this year, Tisdale wrote about her experience with a mom group gone sour in an essay for The Cut titled "Breaking Up with My Toxic Mom Group." The essay went viral as people speculated on which celebrity moms Tisdale was writing about.

Based on past social media posts, fans believed the mom group included Meghan Trainor, Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff.

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