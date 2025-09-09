‘Ants on a Ranch’ and other variations of the classic ‘Ants on a Log’ snack

Ants on a Log is a classic, easy, and healthy snack for kids and adults alike.
The simple snack involves spreading peanut butter on a celery stalk and topping it with raisins, resembling ants on a log.
If your house isn’t a fan of the traditional recipe, or you’re looking for variety at snack time, upgrade that log!
- Ants on a Ranch: Ranch dressing spread on a celery stalk, topped with peas
- Ants on a Banana Boat: Peanut butter spread on a banana, topped with raisins OR chocolate chips! You can also top the “boat” with dry cereal.
- Ants on a Canoe: Peanut butter spread on apple slices, topped with raisins OR chocolate chips!
- Fish on a Stream: Hummus spread on a celery stalk, topped with goldfish
- Pigs in a Pen- Pimento cheese spread on a celery stalk, topped with bacon bits.