Ansel Elgort confirms he is a father

Ansel Elgort has shared the first photo of his newborn child, confirming that he is now a father.

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a black-and-white photo of himself and his newborn son. In the photo, the elder Elgort wears a turtleneck sweater as he cuddles cheek-to-cheek with his young son, who is wrapped in a fleece onesie and wears a beanie.

"Fatherhood is exhilarating, exhausting, it’s everything and more. The present feels more present and the future brighter," Elgort wrote. "He wakes us up all night and yet I’ve never felt stronger during the day. He goes from crying to laughing, expressing everything he feels and it’s freed me to do the same."

Elgort continued, writing that at first he wanted to keep the news of his son's birth "sacred, just for us, but now I want to share this story with you as it’s the brightest happiest thing I’ve ever experienced."

"I hope it brings you happiness too. So much love," Elgort ended his post.

Elgort also shared a video of himself singing and playing the guitar to his newborn child, who sat across from him in a baby bouncer.

"Welcome to the world, little squirrel," Elgort sings in the video. "Welcome to planet Earth. This is your turf."

The actor captioned the video, "Goodmorning" with a smile emoji. His The Fault in Our Stars and Divergent costar Shailene Woodley commented a heart eyes emoji under the video.

