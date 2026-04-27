Another hit for the King of Pop: 'Michael' tops this weekend’s box office

Michael Jackson had a lot of #1 hits throughout his career, so it seems fitting that a movie about his life has landed at #1 as well.

The biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, moonwalked its way to #1 at the box office this weekend, debuting in the top spot with a haul of $97 million domestically, and $217 million globally, Box Office Mojo reports.

According to Variety, the domestic haul breaks the record for the best biopic debut. The previous record holder was the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton, which earned $60 million in its debut week.

Michael's opening is also the second-best opening of the year, with only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie doing better, with its $131 million debut.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie slips to #2 this week with $21.2 million in earnings, followed by Project Hail Mary at #3 with $13.2 million. Lee Cronin's The Mummy and The Drama round out the top five with $5.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Besides Michael, the only other debuts to make it in the top 10 this weekend were Over Your Dead Body, starring Jason Segel and Samara Weaving, at #8 with $1.4 million, and the YoungBoy Never Broke Again documentary, American Youngboy, at #10 with $1.2 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Michael -- $97 million

2. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie -- $21.2 million

3. Project Hail Mary -- $13.2 million

4. Lee Cronin's The Mummy -- $5.6 million

5. The Drama -- $2.6 million

6. Hoppers -- $1.9 million

7. You, Me & Tuscany -- $1.5 million

8. Over Your Dead Body -- $1.4 million

9. Mother Mary -- $1.3 million

10. American Youngboy -- $1.2 million

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