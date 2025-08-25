Annette Bening﻿ to star in 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Dutton Ranch'

Annette Bening is the latest star to join the Yellowstone franchise.
The five-time Academy Award nominee has joined the Yellowstone spinoff with the working title of The Dutton Ranch, ABC Audio has confirmed.
Chad Feehan will serve as showrunner on the new series. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan executive produces, as do stars Hauser and Reilly.
The Dutton Ranch marks Bening's first foray into series television, according to a press release. Her next major role is in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride, where she stars opposite Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Penélope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard. She'll also appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Lucky alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.
