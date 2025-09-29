All the celebrities that attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding The couple were married on September 27, 2025 after 2 years of dating.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 2025 Oscars; Disney/Gavin Bond

Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco are married, according to a post Selena shared on Instagram.

The happy couple said “I do” in Santa Barbara, California on September 27, surrounded by their family and friends.

In attendance was Selena’s bestie, Taylor Swift, alongside a few more noteable guests like Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Ed Sheeran, according toVogue.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards (Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images)

Selena’s co-stars from Wizards of Waverly Place, David Henrie, and Martin Short, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd and Ashley Park from Only Murders in the Building were attendees.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie on the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' set. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

A few other celebrities wished the couple well on social media:

Amy Schumer commented, “Breathtaking.”

Camila Cabello wrote, “love looks good on you”

Lily Collins, “The most love to you both ever!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Julia Michaels wrote “So happy for you both 🥹🥹🥹”

Gordon Ramsay commented, “So happy for the both of you. Congrats !Gx”

We’re eagerly awaiting to see more photos of the wedding as they become available to the public.