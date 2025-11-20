According to Martha Stewart, this is when you should sit down for your Thanksgiving meal

When is the perfect time to serve a Thanksgiving meal? Many families have a feast at lunchtime, while others opt for a Thanksgiving dinner in the evening.
Martha Stewart recently weighed in on the debate while appearing on The Today Show.
According to the homemaking expert, the perfect time to eat a Thanksgiving meal is at 2PM.
“People are hungry and they’re starting to circle the kitchen if you have a bunch of guests. You don’t want to wait until it’s nighttime,” she said on the show.
@todayshow #MarthaStewart suggested a #Thanksgiving that starts in the early afternoon instead of at dinner time. What time do you serve your Thanksgiving meal? #TODAYShow ♬ original sound - TODAY Show
Stewart says eating earlier allows families to do other activities, and then eat dessert later in the evening.