77th Emmys: Owen Cooper becomes youngest male Emmy winner for 'Adolescence'

Owen Cooper accepts the outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or Movie award for 'Adolescence' onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Owen Cooper made history as the youngest person to ever win outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie at Sunday night's 77th Emmy Awards.

The 15-year-old actor won the award for portraying Jamie Miller in Netflix's limited series Adolescence. This was his first nomination and win. Sydney Sweeney presented him with the statue as the crowd took to their feet in a standing ovation.

Not only is Cooper the youngest winner in this category, he is also the youngest male Emmy winner ever, in any category. Roxana Zal remains the youngest winner ever in any category after she won an Emmy in 1984 at age 14 for the special Something About Amelia.

"Standing up here is just, wow, it is so surreal," Cooper said in his acceptance speech. "Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn't expect to be even in the United States, never mind here."

He also said that he thinks "tonight proves that, if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life."

Other nominees in the category were Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Bill Camp for Presumed Innocent, Rob Delaney for Dying for Sex, Peter Sarsgaard for Presumed Innocent and Ashley Walters for Adolescence.

