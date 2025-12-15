33 Laps for Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic”

Dr. Dre’s iconic debut solo album, “The Chronic” was released 33 years ago today, Dec. 15th, 1992. It was Dre’s first solo project after leaving N.W.A.
The album was the kickoff for legendary hip-hop record label, Death Row Records, which Dre founded with Marion “Suge” Knight. It also served to kickstart the career of
Snoop Doggy Dogg, who was featured prominently on the album.
It reached number three on the Billboard 200 and was quickly certified as triple-platinum. It also spent eight months on the Billboard top ten, and is featured in many “greatest albums of all time” lists.
Here’s 33 pics of Dr. Dre to celebrate 33 years of “The Chronic”.
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images) 2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 INDIO, CA - APRIL 24: Rapper Dr. Dre performs onstage during day 3 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Dave Mangels/Getty Images for Coachella) (Dave Mangels) 2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 INDIO, CA - APRIL 24: Rapper Dr. Dre (R) and recording artist Anderson .Paak perform onstage during day 3 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Dave Mangels/Getty Images for Coachella) (Dave Mangels) The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Eminem and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Rapper Dr. Dre performs onstage during day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Karl Walter) New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox BOSTON - APRIL 04: Producer and musician Dr. Dre is on the field before the Boston Red Sox take on the the New York Yankees on April 4, 2010 during Opening Night at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Dre is promoting the Boston Red Sox version of his Beats by Dr. Dre headphones. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images) 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Rapper Dr. Dre performs onstage during day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Kevin Winter) 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Rappers Dr. Dre (L) and Snoop Dogg perform onstage during day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Kevin Winter) 2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Members of N.W.A. DJ Yella, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre and MC Ren perform onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Kevin Winter) Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) "The Defiant Ones" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine and Allen Hughes attend "The Defiant Ones" premiere at Time Warner Center on June 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 65th GRAMMY Awards - Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) DJ Khaled and honoree Dr. Dre attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Recording A) 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Dr. Dre (L) and Kendrick Lamar pose in the press room at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: N.W.A. takes a selfie at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: MC Ren, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and DJ Yella of N.W.A. speak onstage at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Dr. Dre and Ice Cube of N.W.A attend the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classics' "Miles Ahead" - Red Carpet BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 29: Recording artists Dr. Dre and Lenny Kravitz attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Classics' "Miles Ahead" at Writers Guild Theater on March 29, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images) (Mark Davis/Getty Images) WSJ. Magazine 2014 Innovator Awards - Inside NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Eminem, Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre speak onstage at WSJ. Magazine 2014 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: (L-R) Eminem, 50 Cent, honoree Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Dr. Dre on March 19, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: (L-R) Big Boy, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Steven Nissen, President & CEO, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Dr. Dre on March 19, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) BET Awards 2025 - Backstage LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Busta Rhymes and Dr. Dre attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: (L-R) Eminem, 50 Cent, honoree Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Dr. Dre on March 19, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) 2012 Coachella Music Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Rapper Dr. Dre performs onstage during day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella) (Christopher Polk) 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Method Man and Dr Dre speak onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: Dr. Dre presents the Award for Musical Excellence to LL Cool J during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Producers & Engineers Wing 13th Annual GRAMMY Week Event Honoring Dr. Dre LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Dr. Dre speaks onstage during the Producers & Engineers Wing 13th annual GRAMMY week event honoring Dr. Dre at Village Studios on January 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) ComplexCon 2024 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) DJ EFN, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg speak onstage during ComplexCon 2024 on November 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex) (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex) Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 65th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Queen Latifah attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A)