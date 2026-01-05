31st annual Critics Choice Awards: The winners

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards took place Sunday night, hosted by Chelsea Handler. The show aired across E! and USA networks. Here's the list of winners:

Film categories

Best picture

One Battle After Another

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best supporting actor

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Best supporting actress

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best young actor/actress

Miles Caton, Sinners

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best original screenplay

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best adapted screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best cinematography

Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Best production design

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Frankenstein

Best editing

Stephen Mirrione, F1

Best costume design

Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Best hair and makeup

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Frankenstein

Best visual effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best animated feature

KPop Demon Hunters

Best comedy

The Naked Gun

Best foreign language film

The Secret Agent

Best song

"Golden," Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters

Best score

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best casting and ensemble

Francine Maisler, Sinners

Best stunt design

Wade Eastwood, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Best sound

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John, F1

TV categories

Best drama series

The Pitt

Best actor in a drama series

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best actress in a drama series

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Best comedy series

The Studio

Best actor in a comedy series

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Best limited series

Adolescence

Best movie made for television

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best foreign language series

Squid Game

Best animated series

South Park

Best talk show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best comedy special

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Best variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

