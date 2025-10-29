1980s songs made for your Halloween party

Halloween is this weekend, and we’re here to give you the perfect 1980s-inspired playlist for your Halloween party this year.
These are just some of the best songs from the 1980s for your Halloween Party.
Mr. Roboto - Styx
State Of Shock - The Jacksons and Mick Jagger
Rebel Yell - Billy Idol
Every Breath You Take - The Police
Hungry Like The Wolf - Duran Duran
Let’s Dance - David Bowie
Back In Black - AC/DC
Poison - Alice Cooper
Tainted Love - Soft Cell
Animal - Def Leppard
Dr. Feelgood - Mötley Crüe
Another One Bites The Dust - Queen
Mad World - Tears For Fears
I Just Died In Your Arms - Cutting Crew
Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne
Burning Down The House - Talking Heads
Devil Inside - INXS
Edge Of Seventeen - Stevie Nicks
Call Me - Blondie
Talking In Your Sleep - The Romantics
Ghostbusters - Ray Parker Jr.
She Blinded Me With Science - Thomas Dolby
Thriller - Michael Jackson
Somebody’s Watching Me - Rockwell
Enjoy The Silence - Depeche Mode
No More Tears - Ozzy Osbourne
Murder By Numbers - The Police
Dancing With Myself - Generation X
Shot In The Dark - Ozzy Osbourne
Rock Me Amadeus - Falco
Rain On The Scarecrow - John Mellencamp
Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) - Eurythmics
Flesh For Fantasy - Billy Idol