14 iconic ’80s toys that will take you back to your childhood

It is the gift-giving season, so let’s take a trip back in time to see some of the most popular toys of the decade that was the 1980s. How many of these toys did you get for Christmas in the ‘80s?

Pound Puppy

Cabbage Patch Kid

Glo Worm

Spirograph

Teddy Ruxpin

Rainbow Brite

Care Bear

The Babysitter’s Club Book Series

The Baby Sitter's Club Book Series Mesa, Arizona - November 19, 2025: Vintage Babysitters Club series 1980s original cover artwork paperback book. May Anne Saves the Day by Ann M Martin (MelissaMN - stock.adobe.com)

Fisher-Price School

Lite Brite

My Buddy and Kid Sister

G.I. Joe

Nintendo Entertainment System

Transformers

