What men need to know about modern plastic surgery procedures

Independent Contributor

What you need to know about modern plastic surgery for men

Plastic surgery for men is no longer the taboo it once was since it's more acceptable for even the most masculine man to want to look good for himself, dating options, and better career prospects. Thanks to various men's cosmetic procedures, any man can address specific issues such as stubborn fat pockets or nose reshaping to enhance their overall face and body.

In 2017, men had 1.3 million cosmetic surgeries, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. As people are online more than ever for video work calls, the influence of social media, and the desire for more sculpted bodies, you can expect the statistics to rise among men.

What Are Some Popular Plastic Surgery for Men?

Facial rejuvenation for men may include laser hair removal, eyelid surgery, and skin resurfacing. Minimally invasive procedures rank highest with men, as over 593,854 men received facial injections like Botox and 488,681 got some type of skin laser treatment in 2024, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

The top surgical procedures for men include:

Breast reduction (26,430) Liposuction (21,082) Nose reshaping (7,018) Tummy tucks (4,152)

If you are a male who has excess breast tissue, it may have created self-consciousness and embarrassment that exercise may not have been able to fix. After all, the condition can happen due to hormonal imbalance from medication or other health conditions. Luckily, at the best Houston plastic surgeon, you can have male breast reduction, also known as gynecomastia, to remove excess breast tissue.

What Is Male Body Contouring?

Male body contouring involves a set of surgical and sometimes non-surgical options that focus on tightening the skin and removing stubborn fat to create a more sculpted physique.

Body contouring isn't so much about weight loss but targeting areas that are often hard to reduce with weight loss alone, such as the flanks or "love handles," the abdomen, and chest.

Therefore, a male body contouring "daddy makeover" may include:

Liposuction Gynecomastia to reduce male breast tissue Tummy tuck Laser skin tightening

Will Insurance Cover These Procedures?

If you can prove that you need a procedure for non-purely cosmetic reasons, you may be able to get insurance coverage for a gynecomastia/male breast reduction. Insurance may cover it if the man is experiencing tenderness, significant sagging, pain, or rashes under the breast tissue.

Proof that the condition is creating physical limitations and conservative treatments have failed may also create a case for coverage.

It's Not Taboo for Men to Look Good

Men no longer need to feel guilty about enhancing their looks if they weren't born a certain way. Whether you want better skin, a V-shaped torso, a more defined chest, or to adjust your nose, plastic surgery for men has several procedures to choose from.

Male patients can improve their lives, confidence, career, and social prospects through one or a combination of less invasive and surgical procedures. With the stigma gone, they won't need to hide it and can freely show off the results.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.